Bihar: RJD to hold state-wide protests over AES deaths

(RJD) on Monday said that his party has decided to hold protests across on June 24 in the wake of deaths of children due to Acute Syndrome (AES).

"An RJD team went to take stock of the situation at the hospitals. We will hold protests across on June 24," he said.

According to official data, AES has claimed over 100 lives in In Muzaffarpur, while 83 children died in and Hospital (SKMCH), 17 lost their lives in

is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and

has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to families of the deceased and given directions to the Health Department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the

Dr has said that the Centre would set up a state-of-the-art research centre here within a year to deal with the menace of AES.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)