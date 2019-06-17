Defence Ministry seeks report on submarine fire from Navy

The has sought a detailed report from the about a fire incident in which caused damage to a INS Sindhukesari.

"A detailed report has been sought from the about the fire incident in the Naval dockyards in Mumbai," defence sources said.

The submarine had recently been upgraded by a Russian shipyard and was being readied for operational roles by the force.

Sources said the fire took place within a few days of the submarine returning from after an expensive upgrade.

The class submarines, named the Sindhughosh class by the Indian Navy, were acquired in the 1980s and have been prone to a number of accidents in recent years as their originally planned service life draws to an end.

The was lost with its crew in an explosion in 2013 while torpedoes were being loaded, while a fire onboard INS Sindhuratna in 2014 led to two personnel losing their lives.

