Stock markets close flat after volatile trading

Equity benchmark indices closed flat on Thursday after volatile trading as wiped out gains by telecom and auto scrips.

The BSE Sensex closed merely 22 points up at 38,607 while the NSE gained 12 points at 11,597.

At the National Stock Exchange, the closed 1.2 per cent lower with slipping 3.8 per cent and by 1.2 per cent.

Among the gainers were Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, Finserve, Auto and Dr Reddy Labs.

However, Sun Pharma, Powergrid, and lost.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were mostly in the red amid worries over the global economic outlook and trade protectionism.

The cut its global growth outlook to 3.3 per cent in 2019, the lowest since the financial crisis in 2008.

And US has threatened new tariffs on goods from the even as the US- trade dispute remains unresolved.

