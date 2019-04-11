Healthians to cross 100 crores revenue mark this year

Healthians, India's largest doorstep diagnostics company is poised to grow over 250 per cent in the current financial year and post revenue of Rs 100 crores. In the past year, the company grew over 200 per cent and launched operations in South India, spreading its wings beyond for the first time. Within just five years of operations, the growth demonstrated by is an industry first.

"Unorganised diagnostic market is a large opportunity for us and we aim to become the anchor for its transition to the high quality, standartised prices, faster turnaround time and great service using technology, training and reach. Our doorstep diagnostics service has received a great response across all the markets we launched in last six months and we aim to become a national phenomenon in years to come." said, Deepak Sahni, of

Started in 2015, has seen growth at a rapid pace. It ended the first year of operations with paltry revenue of Rs 1.1 crores, but the figure leapfrogged to almost Rs 40 crores in 2018-19

Healthians is India's largest health test at home service provider, trusted by over 600,000 households. Founded in 2015, the company is driven by the vision to add 10 healthy years to every Indian's life. It's B2C and customer-centric approaches make it unique and position it differently from existing B2B and franchise model businesses.

The model not just offers a better price, convenience and experience apart from quality results but it also promotes wellness by offering free doctor and diet consultation with every report. Its diagnostic and chronic management plans have proven to be instrumental in effective disease management.

Technology-driven and well-being focused, Healthians offers highly trained phlebotomists and precision-driven labs to ensure accuracy and perfection in tests. The mission is to enable Indians in pursuing wellness from the comfort of their homes and seamlessly

The company that started with Delhi NCR, now has operations in 30 cities across 7 states including Bangalore, Lucknow, Dehradun, Jaipur, Panipat, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, and Amritsar, to name a few.

