Zivame unveils a new brand identity

Zivame, India's largest online today unveiled its new identity with a tagline 'Love Yourself Inside Out'. This new identity aligns with the company's vision of creating an exciting, modern and inclusive environment for women to discover and shop for their intimate wear needs.

is remodelling its logo to represent true fluidity in terms of innovating and keeping up with varied consumer choices. The colour - coral - is soothingly familiar with its past while being pleasantly adventurous. The 'Z' at the centre of the monogram signifies that the is still rooted in its core fundamentals of delivering great products for all occasions, moods and sizes coupled with phenomenal customer experience. The lower open end of the monogram represents that they are inclusive always inclined to experiment and to innovate.

" has come a long way since its inception and has played a pivotal role of a catalyst in growing the category and shifting perceptions. The past 2 years have been particularly good for us, as our revenues have grown 63 per cent in FY18 to Rs 86.6 Cr. FY19 has seen 50 per cent plus growth in revenues. brand's gross sales reached 220 Cr plus run rate at March'19 exit. Our transformation journey to become a destination of every woman's intimate wear needs reflects in our sustained initiatives and even in our new brand identity. The new tagline 'Love Yourself Inside Out' invites women into a world to discover their personal style, space where they can browse, discover and shop while retaining a sense of their individuality. Every element of this new identity, be it the choice of colour or the design, is truly a reflection of what our customers expect from us," said Amisha Jain, Zivame.

In the last 15 years, the market has grown many folds and industry reports predict that the Indian market will grow at a CAGR of around 14 per cent. This boom is expected to be backed by growing demand for lingerie sets, rising middle-class population and an increasing number of financially independent women; thereby bestowing immense opportunities within the space. Strategic decisions in the last eight years including the introduction of the brand Zivame have culminated into Zivame becoming a one-stop destination for all her intimate wear needs. The company's recent funding will be used to double the store count, strengthen offerings for lingerie, enter & build newer categories like shapewear, sleepwear, athleisure, etc. and to give seamless shopping experience over the next two years. This fits seamlessly with the company's ambitious growth vision.

"Opportunities in this segment are immense and we are confident that with our planned initiatives and approach we would be able to address the intimate wear needs of every Indian woman. Our R & D team is rigorously working towards studying Indian body type that will help us in bringing out products to address and suit Indian women's needs. We have also recently raised INR 60 crore funding as part of a bridge round, which will be used for the ongoing and future retail expansion, augmentation of technology, product development and strengthening Zivame's strategy," added Amisha Jain, CEO, Zivame.

Providing women privacy and dignity in their lingerie shopping experience has been the genesis of Zivame. Continued cutting edge innovation and tireless efforts to help women achieve a seamless confident look will continue to be at the core.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)