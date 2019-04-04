Parallel Wireless partners with CCA to provide network solutions to mobile operators

-
ALSO READ
ZTE Wins the 2018 Global 5G Infrastructure Technology Leadership Award
Qualcomm showcases prototype for smartphone supporting both 4G, 5G
CES 2019: Verizon shows off its first 5G phone which is a Moto Z3 with a mod
Nokia, BSNL partner to create 5G ecosystem in India
ZTE Takes the Lead in Completing IMT-2020 Third Phase 5G Core Network Test
-
Parallel Wireless, Inc, the leader in providing the world's first software-based unified end-to-end ALL G network solution (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G) and Competitive Carriers Association (CCA), on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to provide network infrastructure for CCA's carrier members to cost-effectively accelerate and enable their 4G expansion and 5G network migration to better serve rural America, businesses and consumers. Parallel Wireless is also a CCA associate member.
According to the 2019 Statista report, only 78 per cent of the US rural population have access to the Internet, comparing to 92 per cent in urban areas. There are economical and technical challenges that contribute to this digital divide, including the cost of deployment, access to spectrum, equipment interoperability and high operational cost in low-density areas. With the need to expand the 4G network and with 5G on the horizon, rural carriers are looking for cost-effective network solutions that will improve their business models and help them to not only survive but also thrive.
A key goal of CCA and Parallel Wireless's strategic partnership is to provide CCA's members with cost-effective solutions to close this digital divide - not only to begin experiencing cost savings and operational efficiency but also to future-proof their networks for 5G and adapt to policy and regulations changes.
"CCA is pleased to partner with Parallel Wireless to provide our members with a fully-virtualised 4G and 5G Open RAN solution that is flexible and optimized for cost-effective rural coverage. The goal is to help smaller carriers reduce deployment cost, increase revenues, provide ubiquitous connectivity for their customers, whether businesses or individuals, and get their networks ready for 5G, and we are delighted to work with Parallel Wireless in this special partnership," said, Steven K Berry, President and CEO of CCA.
"We are excited to support CCA members by offering our innovative and cost-effective 4G and 5G solutions. We are confident that the deployment of Parallel Wireless's unique architecture can help bridge the digital divide and enable business transformation. We're looking forward to continuing to support CCA and their members to help them achieve their business goals," said Steve Libbey, VP of Sales, Parallel Wireless.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU