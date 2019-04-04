Parallel Wireless partners with CCA to provide network solutions to mobile operators

Parallel Wireless, Inc, the in providing the world's first software-based unified end-to-end ALL G network solution (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G) and (CCA), on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to provide network infrastructure for CCA's to cost-effectively accelerate and enable their expansion and network migration to better serve rural America, businesses and consumers. Parallel Wireless is also a CCA associate member.

According to the 2019 Statista report, only 78 per cent of the US rural population have access to the Internet, comparing to 92 per cent in urban areas. There are economical and technical challenges that contribute to this digital divide, including the cost of deployment, access to spectrum, equipment interoperability and high operational cost in low-density areas. With the need to expand the network and with on the horizon, rural carriers are looking for cost-effective that will improve their models and help them to not only survive but also thrive.

A key goal of CCA and Parallel Wireless's strategic partnership is to provide CCA's members with cost-effective solutions to close this digital divide - not only to begin experiencing cost savings and operational efficiency but also to future-proof their networks for and adapt to policy and regulations changes.

"CCA is pleased to with Parallel Wireless to provide our members with a fully-virtualised and 5G Open RAN solution that is flexible and optimized for cost-effective rural coverage. The goal is to help smaller carriers reduce deployment cost, increase revenues, provide ubiquitous connectivity for their customers, whether businesses or individuals, and get their networks ready for 5G, and we are delighted to work with Parallel Wireless in this special partnership," said, Steven K Berry, of CCA.

"We are excited to support CCA members by offering our innovative and cost-effective 4G and We are confident that the deployment of Parallel Wireless's unique architecture can help bridge the digital divide and enable transformation. We're looking forward to continuing to support CCA and their members to help them achieve their goals," said Steve Libbey, VP of Sales, Parallel Wireless.

