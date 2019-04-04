Dr. Sohini Sastri honoured with D. Litt

Indian Astrologer Dr Sohini Sastri has been honoured with 'D. Litt in Astrology' by National American University, USA. The announcement was made at an event held in Mumbai recently at Classique Club, in the presence of several other eminent personalities from the education fraternity.
"I am thankful to National American University and National Institutes of Education & Research for this honour. Such awards and recognitions are a huge motivation and I hope to continue doing my best and contributing towards the field of Astrology," said Sohini Sastri on receiving the honour.
Other prominent personalities who were also awarded Doctorates at the same event includes Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan and choreographer Terence Lewis. The convocation and gowning ceremony were graced by Dr Abhiram Kulshreshtha, Director General National Institute for Education & Research, New Delhi. He is a renowned educationist of the country.
Dr Sohini Sastri is one of the most trusted names in Astrology and is known for her services over the years. Many ceremonial acts and sacrificial rites distinct her prominence. Last year, she was honoured with Doctorate in Astrology by Victoria Global University, USA for her immense knowledge and contribution towards Astrology. She is also a receipt of 'Champions of Change Award' which was given to her by Honourable Vice-President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi recently.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU