Dr. Sohini Sastri honoured with D. Litt

Indian Dr has been honoured with 'D. Litt in Astrology' by National American University, USA. The announcement was made at an event held in recently at Classique Club, in the presence of several other eminent personalities from the education fraternity.

"I am thankful to and National Institutes of Education & Research for this honour. Such awards and recognitions are a huge motivation and I hope to continue doing my best and contributing towards the field of Astrology," said on receiving the honour.

Other prominent personalities who were also awarded Doctorates at the same event includes and The convocation and gowning ceremony were graced by Dr Abhiram Kulshreshtha, General National Institute for Education & Research, New He is a renowned educationist of the country.

Dr is one of the most trusted names in and is known for her services over the years. Many ceremonial acts and sacrificial rites distinct her prominence. Last year, she was honoured with Doctorate in by Victoria Global University, USA for her immense knowledge and contribution towards She is also a receipt of 'Champions of Change Award' which was given to her by Honourable of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu at Vigyan Bhawan, recently.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)