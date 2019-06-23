JUST IN
Streets flooded after water storage tank breaches due to rain in Peddapuram in AP

ANI  |  General News 

After a water storage tank was damaged due to rain here on Sunday, streets, and houses in Peddapuram town were inundated with water up to the knee.

The incessant rain lashed the state on Sunday. And the water released from the storage only added to the woes of locals.

With water entering the houses, electric sockets and other household appliances were rendered crippled.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 19:21 IST

