Himachal Pradesh: IMD predicts thunderstorm for multiple districts

Thundershowers along with gusty winds are very likely in multiple districts of the state as per a update at 04.30 PM by (IMD), on Sunday.

According to the update, Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu, and Sirmaur districts are likely to face thunderstorms over the next 2-3 hours.

The movement of pattern is eastwards, said IMD,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)