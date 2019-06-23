Odisha Assembly speaker calls Biju Patnaik a 'legendary leader'

was a legendary leader and a rare personality, said Assembly cutting the ribbon for a photo museum on Sunday.

"Every student should visit this museum to know about and learn something from him. It not only has his photographs but also his glasses, pen, watch, clothes, etc," Patro said.

Patro inaugurated the museum and explored the artefacts. The Museum, spread in an area of 600 sq feet, is located in and has around 400 pictures of the leader on display.

"I created this gallery so the next generations can know about Biju Patnaik. I collected these pictures when I was working with him from 1980 to 1997. The pictures from before 1980 were given to me by Biju Patnaik himself," said

Mishra has a total number of 40,000 photos of the former The photos will be changed every two months to keep the visitors interested.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)