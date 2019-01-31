Study finds cancer causes premature ageing

A new study, from the University of East Anglia, now finds that promotes premature ageing in healthy marrow cells.

The findings, published on Wednesday, in the journal Blood show that healthy marrow cells were prematurely aged by cells around them.

While it is already known that ageing promotes development, this is the first time that the reverse has been shown to be true.

The study found that the aged marrow cells accelerated the growth and development of the - creating a vicious cycle that fuels the

The research was led by Dr from UEA's Norwich Medical School, in collaboration with the and the (UK) and the for Research on Ageing in It was funded by the and

The researchers also found the mechanism by which this process of premature ageing occurs in the bone marrow of patients and highlights the potential impact this could have on future treatments.

Speaking about it, Dr Rushworth said, "Our results provide evidence that causes ageing. We have clearly shown that the cancer cell itself drives the ageing process in the neighbouring non-cancer cells."

He further added, "Our research reveals that leukaemia uses this biological phenomenon to its advantage to accelerate the "

The researchers found that NOX2, an enzyme usually involved in the body's response to infection, was shown to be present in acute myeloid (AML) cells - and this was found to be responsible for creating the ageing conditions.

The research team established that the NOX2 enzyme generates superoxide which drives the ageing process. By inhibiting NOX2, researchers showed the reduction in aged neighbouring non-malignant cells resulted in growth.

Dr Rushworth added, "It was not previously known that leukaemia induces ageing of the environment. We hope that this biological function can be exploited in future, paving the way for new drugs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)