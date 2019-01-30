The national capital has seen an alarming rise in the number of swine cases with at least 479 people testing positive for the infectious seasonal and two government hospitals reporting a combined death toll of 11, so far this year.

has witnessed a rise in the number of swine cases this year, with 479 people diagnosed with the so far, which is an increase from the total 205 cases reported in the entire year of 2018, according to a report by the Integrated Surveillance Programme, under the and Family Welfare.

"Till January 28, a total of 18 people were admitted with symptoms of swine at the out of which three have died this January. The three who died were from Uttar Pradesh," an from the hospital said.

A 35-year-old became the youngest to have succumbed to the respiratory at the hospital, the said.

At the (RML) a said eight people had died from and out of the 15 admitted with H1N1 symptoms, this month, four were discharged and three persons were undergoing treatment.

cases generally rise in the winter season and a majority of people contracting the disease in the month of December and January. Recently was discharged after being hospitalized with

"H1N1 is now the circulating virus and with seasonal change we see an increase in cases. One reason is that with an increased awareness, there is more testing is being done and so we are picking up more cases. Secondly the number of patients presenting with the symptoms has increased," Dr Karan Madan, spokesperson, All (AIIMS) said

"Doctors, nurses and those working in medical facilities along with high-risk group patients, the elderly and children below eight years should be vaccinated for flu. hygiene and handwashing are the important precautions to be taken," he said.

Initially, H1N1 symptoms are similar to normal with symptoms like fever, fatigue, shortness of breath, body ache, cough, diarrhoea and among others. The contagious virus spreads through saliva or mucus of the infected person. People might also contract the by touching surfaces covered by the virus and then touching their eyes or nose.

"Those with severe flu present symptoms like breathing problems, increased coughing, fainting, and need to test for flu and start medication, he said.

Notably, apart from Delhi, and other parts of the country too are witnessing a spike in cases of H1N1 seasonal influenza, also known as swine flu.

According to data compiled by the (NCDC), is the worst affected in the country with at least 1,856 (40 per cent) of the total cases being reported from the state as of January 27. The state has witnessed 72 deaths in the past month.

Incidentally, NCDC has not reported any deaths from swine flu in

A total of 169 people died in the country of swine flu according to NCDC.

