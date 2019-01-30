Vitamin D intake could lower risk of diabetes: Study

Vitamin D may help in promoting greater sensitivity, thus lowering levels and lowering the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a new study.

While the benefits of vitamin D in promoting bone are already well known, the new study examines how vitamin D intake lowers the risk of developing The results of the study were published in 'Menopause: The Journal of the '

Other recent studies have shown a clear relationship between vitamin D and glycemic control, suggesting that vitamin D increases sensitivity and improves pancreatic beta-cell function.

In this study involving 680 Brazilian women aged 35 to 74 years, the goal was to evaluate the possible association between and increased glycemia.

Of the women interviewed, 24 (3.5 per cent) reported using vitamin D supplements. Vitamin D supplementation was found to be negatively associated with high levels. Habitual exposure to the sun also provided the same association, demonstrating that are associated with high blood levels.

Study results appear in the article "Higher serum levels of vitamin D are associated with lower blood glucose levels."

"Although a causal relationship has not been proven, low levels of vitamin D may play a significant role in type 2 mellitus. Vitamin D supplementation may help improve blood sugar control, but intervention studies are still needed," said Dr JoAnn Pinkerton, NAMS

