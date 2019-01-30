Vitamin D intake could lower risk of diabetes: Study

-
Vitamin D may help in promoting greater insulin sensitivity, thus lowering glucose levels and lowering the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a new study.
While the benefits of vitamin D in promoting bone health are already well known, the new study examines how vitamin D intake lowers the risk of developing diabetes. The results of the study were published in 'Menopause: The Journal of the North American Menopause Society.'
Other recent studies have shown a clear relationship between vitamin D and glycemic control, suggesting that vitamin D increases insulin sensitivity and improves pancreatic beta-cell function.
In this study involving 680 Brazilian women aged 35 to 74 years, the goal was to evaluate the possible association between vitamin D deficiency and increased glycemia.
Of the women interviewed, 24 (3.5 per cent) reported using vitamin D supplements. Vitamin D supplementation was found to be negatively associated with high glucose levels. Habitual exposure to the sun also provided the same association, demonstrating that vitamin D deficiencies are associated with high blood glucose levels.
"Although a causal relationship has not been proven, low levels of vitamin D may play a significant role in type 2 diabetes mellitus. Vitamin D supplementation may help improve blood sugar control, but intervention studies are still needed," said Dr JoAnn Pinkerton, NAMS executive director.
