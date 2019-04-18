Sudan's ousted was transferred to the maximum security here, after being overthrown by the military in a coup last week.

The jail is notorious for holding political prisoners during al-Bashir's 30-year rule, with the main yard being known as a site of executions.

"He would've been led past the same hangman's noose where he sent people to meet their Lord," one told

Other political figures arrested by the military are also being kept in the jail, albeit separately from al- who is being intensively guarded.

The former Sudanese is wanted by the over war crimes in The transitional military council, which is currently in power in Sudan, has previously said that they would prosecute al- and not extradite him.

Even though the former Sudanese has stepped down from power, protests are still raging across Sudan, this time against the military council. The protesters have condemned military rule, demanding a civilian government to be instated into power instead.

The has given a 15-day ultimatum to Sudan, threatening to revoke its membership if a government made up of civilians is not brought to power.

