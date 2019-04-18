Sudan: Ousted Prez transferred to maximum security prison

Sudan's ousted President Omar al-Bashir was transferred to the maximum security Kober Prison here, after being overthrown by the military in a coup last week.
The jail is notorious for holding political prisoners during al-Bashir's 30-year rule, with the main yard being known as a site of executions.
"He would've been led past the same hangman's noose where he sent people to meet their Lord," one prison official told CNN.
Other political figures arrested by the military are also being kept in the jail, albeit separately from al-Bashir who is being intensively guarded.
The former Sudanese President is wanted by the International Criminal Court over war crimes in Darfur. The transitional military council, which is currently in power in Sudan, has previously said that they would prosecute al-Bashir and not extradite him.
Even though the former Sudanese President has stepped down from power, protests are still raging across Sudan, this time against the military council. The protesters have condemned military rule, demanding a civilian government to be instated into power instead.
The African Union has given a 15-day ultimatum to Sudan, threatening to revoke its membership if a government made up of civilians is not brought to power.
