Super Cup 2019: Chennaiyin final team to enter semi-final after 2-1 victory over NorthEast United

defeated Northeast United FC by 2-1 on Sunday at the in Bhubaneswar to enter in the Super Cup 2019 semi-finals.

NorthEast United's Rowllin Borges gave his team the opening goal in the 9th minute. But could not manage to maintain their lead as Chennaiyin's Mailson Alves levelled the score by handing over Chennaiyin its first goal in the 33rd minute.

Just after seven minute Anirudh Thapa gave his team, Chennaiyin, a lead by scoring a goal bringing the match to 2-1.

NorthEast's second-choice striker had some close-range chances in the second half but was unable convert them into a goal which may have had given his team a hope for a comeback.

Chennaiyin were able to restrict NorthEast to level the game, as a result they became the final team to enter in the semi-final of Super Cup.

The first semi-final will be played between FC and FC Goa on April 9.

