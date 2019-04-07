3 teenagers stay pivotal for senior women's football national team

At barely twenty years of age, Jabamani Tudu, Roja Devi, and have carved out a small niche of a young core in the engine of the Indian senior women's national team.

What might appear a group of teenagers off the field, the trio often lead from the front and provide a crucial extra bit of that leads to major events- be it chasing a ball down, or man-marking with persistence or running after a loose ball going for a throw-in, amongst others.

"All three players have different qualities. While Jabamani is a sturdy and quick to react on the pitch in defence, Roja Devi is swift between the lines and usually works her way with ease in the opponent's defence", said

" is a strong girl who can lead the attack line on her own. Her height provides the opponent with an aerial threat. The trio can easily be the core of the senior team in the near future. They possess the quality that we need from players and they have been pivotal to us lately."

"They now need to put in the hard work and aim to keep their form up week in, and week out. If they can do that, they can go on to become some of the best players," she said.

But getting into the senior team was not a bed of roses for them. In fact, all three came through the All Football Federation's (AIFF) youth teams - the U-16s and the U-19s - where they played a major part in international events, that eventually earned them a call-up in the senior squad.

"The quality of these players were visible in the SAFF U-19 Tournament and the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers where we defeated 1-0. All of these players have the ability to single handed affect the outcome of the match," said U-19 Women's

" is tough and gives the opponents defenders a hard time while playing as a classic number 9. Jabamani is a mainstay of any defence, and her services down the wing are foolproof. Roja Devi is quick and a very effective between the lines," Ambrose added.

A former international who rubbed his shoulders against the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia, Shanmugam Venkatesh, Climax Lawrence amongst others, Ambrose also tutored the other off-field aspects of the sport.

"In the India U-19s, I became part of an environment that was professional. Our diets, conditioning, and routine used to be monitored. We had specific sessions aimed at strength as well," the 19-year-old Jabamani said.

Meanwhile, Manisha, who is just 18 years old, said: "We also learnt how to behave on the field and off the field. That was one of the key lessons."

"The transition from the U-19s to the Senior Women has been easy enough for me because of almost the same environment in the teams. It has been almost seamless," the 19-year-old Roja said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)