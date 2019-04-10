Super Cup 2019: FC Goa enters final after 3-0 win over Chennai City FC

-
ALSO READ
FC Goa enter Super Cup final with 3-0 win over Chennai City
FC Goa beat India Arrows 3-0 to enter quarterfinals, Delhi Dynamos also through after walkover
Super Cup: Chennai City FC ready to upset Goa applecart
ISL: Midfielder Zaid Krouch joins FC Goa for rest of the season
ISL: FC Goa beat Mumbai City FC 2-0
-
FC Goa has become the first finalist in the Super Cup 2019 as they triumphed over Chennai City FC by 3-0 at Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday.
When the game was just in the 15th minute, Seriton Fernandes and Zaid Krouch came close to scoring, but Fernandes's shot at the goal was deflected wide, whereas Krouch's deflected shot from range needed just a fingertip save from Chennai's goalkeeper, Mauro Boerchio.
But Ferran Corominas's impeccable performance gave Goa their first goal in the 26th minute and continuing with the same performance, he handed-over his team another goal in the 35th minute. Corominas's two goals in the first half provided his team two-goal lead and brought the opposition in immense pressure.
Edu Bedia was out with a suspension and Hugo Boumous's introduction only added more threat to the FC Goa midfield.
Goa started off the second half too in the same manner and Brandon Fernandes added another goal in the 69th minute to put his team on a much-stronger position.
Chennai was unable to catch up or even bring down the lead. As a result, Goa marched onto their third major final since the club's inception in 2014.
Chennai will now face the winner of Wednesday's match between ATK and Chennaiyin FC.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU