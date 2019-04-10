Super Cup 2019: FC Goa enters final after 3-0 win over Chennai City FC

has become the first finalist in the Super Cup 2019 as they triumphed over FC by 3-0 at here on Tuesday.

When the game was just in the 15th minute, and came close to scoring, but Fernandes's shot at the goal was deflected wide, whereas Krouch's deflected shot from range needed just a fingertip save from Chennai's goalkeeper,

But Ferran Corominas's impeccable performance gave their first goal in the 26th minute and continuing with the same performance, he handed-over his team another goal in the 35th minute. Corominas's two goals in the first half provided his team two-goal lead and brought the opposition in immense pressure.

Edu Bedia was out with a suspension and Hugo Boumous's introduction only added more threat to the midfield.

Goa started off the second half too in the same manner and added another goal in the 69th minute to put his team on a much-stronger position.

Chennai was unable to catch up or even bring down the lead. As a result, Goa marched onto their third final since the club's inception in 2014.

Chennai will now face the winner of Wednesday's match between ATK and Chennaiyin FC.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)