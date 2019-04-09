Winner of Asia Qualifier to claim 13th ICC U19 World Cup 2020 spot

JUST IN
Following Nigeria's success in claiming an ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 spot, the battle for the four remaining places heads to the Asia Qualifier in Malaysia with six teams vying for the top spot.

Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Singapore and the UAE will compete in the tournament taking place between April 12 and 18, where the winner will become the 13th team to confirm its place in the U19 World Cup in South Africa in 2020.

This is the second stage for teams in Asia, who due to the depth of strength in the region, competed in Division 2 in 2018, where Kuwait and Oman qualified to continue their U19 journey.

The winner of the Asia Qualifier will join Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe in the tournament next January and February.

The 15 matches will be played across three venues in the Kuala Lumpur area - Kinrara Oval, Bayuemas Oval and Selangor Turf Club.

Following are the fixtures:

April 12: Malaysia v UAE; Kuwait v Oman; Singapore v Nepal

April 13: UAE v Nepal; Kuwait v Singapore; Malaysia v Oman

April 15: Oman v Singapore; Malaysia v Nepal; UAE v Kuwait

April 16: Malaysia v Kuwait; UAE v Singapore; Oman v Nepal

April 18: Kuwait v Nepal; UAE v Oman; Malaysia v Singapore.

