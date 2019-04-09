Hockey India invites Kieran Govers to work with men's team at national camp

As part of their preparations for the 2020 Olympic Qualifiers, Hockey has invited former Australian striker to work with the men's team during the on-going national camp here at the Authority of

"I have been following the Indian team's progress very closely and I believe they have great potential. In the next few days, I will be working with the forwards to see how we can improve their efficiency inside the circle and when the opponents' marking is tight how can we convert," said Govers, who was part of winning Australian squad in 2010 and 2014.

"We will also be doing some video analysis from the recent Sultan Azlan Shah Cup to dissect where the strikers could have done better. The whole idea is to help improve the conversion rate," the 31-year-old added.

Having Govers ahead of the Indian team's crucial campaign at the FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019, ace striker SV Sunil said: "His experience will immensely help our forwards. He was one of the best strikers for and he is extremely good in pressing, goal scoring and positioning inside the circle. These are the areas our team needs improvement and there are many good things we can learn from him."

On inviting an experienced striker like Govers to work with the forwards, David John, said, "It is good for our strikers to use the experience of He has played against most of the Indian players and understands their short-comings well. Our players relate to him and since he is still their contemporary, I am sure the sessions will be more interactive, exciting and fast-paced. Govers was part of the Australian leadership group and I believe his stint with the team will help in our preparations of the FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019."

The players who will be working closely with Govers during the national camp include Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, SV Sunil, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sumit Kumar, Shamsher Singh, Armaan Qureshi, Abharan Sudev Belimagga, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Harsahib Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, and

