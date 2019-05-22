Swaraj, Qureshi hold 'informal dialogue': Pak media

(EAM) and her Pakistani counterpart held an "informal dialogue" on the sidelines of the (SCO) Foreign Minister's Meeting here on Wednesday, according to Pakistani news outlet Dawn.

"Today (I) met Sushma Ji. She had a complaint that we sometimes talk in a bitter manner. She brought sweets today so we could also speak sweetly," Dawn quoted Qureshi, as saying.

The two leaders, along with the Foreign Ministers of other SCO countries met in Bishkek from May 21 to May 22 to discuss a range of issues, including combatting terrorism.

Swaraj delivered her statement at the SCO Foreign Minister's meeting here earlier today, where she focused on India's commitment to regional connectivity and Afghan peace, amongst other things.

