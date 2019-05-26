Swaraj seeks report over visa extension denial to German Padma awardee

Swaraj on Sunday asked for a report on visa extension denial to a German national - one of the awardees of the year 2019.

Bruning, 61, was awarded the honour for animal welfare given her tireless efforts towards the well-being of cows.

Swaraj, who is quick in responding to people's woes on Twitter, shared a media report about visa extension denial to Bruning and stated that she has asked for a report in the matter.

"Thanks for bringing this to my notice. I have asked for a report," she wrote.

According to the media report, Bruning has threatened to return her award after the rejected her application.

Her visa is due to expire on June 25, this year.

Also known as Sudevi Mataji, Bruning has been taking care of sick and abandoned cows in Mathura for over two decades.

.

