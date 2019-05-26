PM Modi continues to receive congratulatory messages from world leaders

continued to receive congratulatory messages on Saturday from leaders across the for the sweeping victory of BJP-led NDA in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

These included telephone calls from Sri Lankan Maithripala Sirisena, Saudi Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Donald Trump, and Former Nepalese Dahal 'Prachanda'.

Warmly felicitating the Indian Prime Minister, Sirisena noted the enhanced engagements between the two neighbours and expressed his desire to further deepen the ties between the two countries. Modi thanked Sirisena and expressed his readiness to work even more closely for the benefit of the people in the two countries and the region.

Sincerely thanking the Saudi for his warm felicitations and good wishes for the progress and prosperity of the people of under the leadership of the Indian Prime Minister, Modi conveyed his appreciation for the guidance of to the bilateral relations between and

Trump also congratulated Modi on the unprecedented electoral victory. The two leaders agreed to meet at the forthcoming Summit in Osaka, Japan, to discuss bilateral relations and global matters. They also agreed to work together for further enhancing the close and strategic partnership between the two countries.

