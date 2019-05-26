Local IS commander among 4 killed by Afghan forces

At least four militants, including a local Islamic State (IS) commander, were killed in an operation carried out by in province, reported on Saturday.

According to Afghanistan's Interior Ministry, the operation was carried out in the Deh Bala district of the said province on Friday.

Six other IS sympathisers sustained during the operation, reported

lies 120 kilometres east of capital The province witnesses scenes of clashes between the security forces and IS militants from time to time. This has forced more than 9000 families living in the province to flee to safer places.

is suffering from an unstable political, social, and security situation due to the activities of the and Islamic State. The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) regularly conduct joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

