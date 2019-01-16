Tahira Kashyap Khurrana 'feels good' after going bald

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Kashyap Khurrana, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, bravely introduced her new bald look to the world on Wednesday.

In her inspiring post, she said "it's so liberating."

"Hello world! That's a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions. Well this is how it is & it's so liberating, so much so that I don't have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! Never thought I had go bald, but this feels good," she tweeted.

received a lot of support and love for her post. Doting husband Ayushmann seemed to be in awe of her new look. He shared the same post on and called his wife 'Hottie'.

also re-shared the post on his handle and captioned it, "Amazing".

Deepika too found Tahira's new look "HOT!!!"

Kashyap Khurrana was diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer in September, last year. She has been open about her diagnosis and treatment over the months.

Last week, Tahira took to to share her joy as she underwent her final session.

