Tahira Kashyap Khurrana 'feels good' after going bald

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, bravely introduced her new bald look to the world on Wednesday.
In her inspiring social media post, she said "it's so liberating."
"Hello world! That's a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions. Well this is how it is & it's so liberating, so much so that I don't have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! Never thought I had go bald, but this feels good," she tweeted.
Tahira received a lot of support and love for her post. Doting husband Ayushmann seemed to be in awe of her new look. He shared the same post on Twitter and called his wife 'Hottie'.
Hrithik Roshan also re-shared the post on his handle and captioned it, "Amazing".
Deepika Padukone too found Tahira's new look "HOT!!!"
Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana was diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer in September, last year. She has been open about her diagnosis and treatment over the months.
Last week, Tahira took to social media to share her joy as she underwent her final chemotherapy session.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
