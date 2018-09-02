JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

MOMO Challenge: Odisha Police issues advisory against deadly game

Venezuelan movie 'The Family' up for Oscar-run
Business Standard

Tahrir al-Sham added to the list of terrorist groups

ANI  |  Ankara [Turkey] 

Turkey has added 'Tahrir al-Sham' to the list of the terrorist groups.

This comes after the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree in compliance with United Nations Security Council resolution on counter-terrorism financing, reported Sputnik.

Tahrir al-Sham came into being after another terrorist organisation called the Nusra Front was joined by several smaller Islamist groups.

The Idlib province in Syria is controlled by Tahrir al-Islam and the Syrian forces are planning an offensive to eradicate the terrorist group from the region.

A potential military operation in the Idlib province, which is currently covered by the de-escalation zone agreement (between Russia, Turkey, and Iran) is in talks between Turkey and Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 04:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements