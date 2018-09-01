'Amsterdam attack victims were US citizens'

The two persons who were seriously injured in a knife attack at Amsterdam's Central railway station on Friday were Americans, US and Dutch authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as a 19-year-old Afghan man, went on a rampage and stabbed the two persons at the station before he was shot by the police. The victims are seriously wounded but not in a critical condition, reported, quoting a statement from Amsterdam's office.

"The suspect is under police surveillance in the hospital and will be questioned about his motive for the stabbing incident. This also includes the possibility of a terrorist motive. There is intensive contact with the German authorities about the background of this suspect," the office said.

"The initial investigation by police does not indicate that the victims were deliberately chosen. The investigation is in full swing with all scenarios being considered," it added.

A later told that the suspect would be interrogated with the help of a on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the US to the Netherlands, Pete Hoekstra, wished the injured persons a speedy recovery and said that an investigation into the attack was on.

"We are aware that both victims were US citizens visiting the and have been in touch with them or their families. We wish them a speedy recovery and are working closely with the city of to provide assistance to them and their families," he stated.

"The team in the stands with our friends in the as the authorities seek the full facts as to exactly what happened. We will assist as appropriate, with our main priority as always being the safety and well-being of US citizens in the country," Hoekstra added.

