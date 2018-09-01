Rahul Gandhi skips Pashupatinath visit, reaches Lhasa

[Nepal], Sept 1 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi, who is on a 12-day trip to Kailash Mansarovar, has skipped his visit to the in and reached Lhasa in

" was here in for a personal visit and had planned to visit Pashupatinath, but he directly flew to Lhasa on Saturday afternoon," a source inside the Indian Mission in told ANI without giving details.

The Gandhi scion, who arrived in on Friday en route to Kailash Mansarovar, was expected to visit the in Kathmandu, which visited on Friday before flying back to

"This was his personal visit and he was here en route to Kailash Mansarovar. We gave him the security in addition to those whom he brought along from We are also not aware of his schedule and it has been kept confidential," the of the Nepal Police, Sailendra Thapa Chhetri, told ANI while responding to queries on Gandhi's visit.

Gandhi had landed in at around 2 pm on Friday and stayed at in Lazimpat area of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)