Talenmark to build India's biggest cultural monument

-
ALSO READ
Real estate innovation: The next phase of growth (Column: Behind Infra Lines)
Land, as vital as ever (Column: Behind Infra Lines)
Realty mkt to grow in 2019; to add 200 mn sq ft space this yr: CBRE
JLL opens first global centre for technology, data management in Bengaluru
NEZCC established to preserve rich cultural heritage of NE
-
India's future forward real estate company, Talenmark announced that their ambitious and iconic structure deemed to be "The Biggest Cultural Center of India" is under construction in Calicut, Kerala.
The unique building is more than 80 per cent finished and will be ready for launch in March 2020. The Cultural Monument that promises to be something that all Indians will be proud of was conceived as part of the 125 acres integrated township project 'Markaz Knowledge City'. Located on the Calicut-Wayanad National Highway in Kerala, this endeavour was initiated by the Markazu Saqafathi Sunniyya Trust and was taken up at the cost of Rs 3000 crore.
"The building design is exemplary and the scale and excellence in delivery will ensure that this will be the first of its kind in the country. The launch will be a grand affair to be graced by heads of several heads of nations," announced Habeeburahman, MD of Talenmark at a press conference in Hyderabad.
They were in Hyderabad to attend the Indo-Arab World Bilateral Meet organized by Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce and attended by business leaders, influencers and decision-makers from all over the world.
"Cultural Centre, the 1,00,000 sq. mt. construction is coming up on a 9-acre plot with an investment of Rs 100 crore," announced Dr Abdul Salam Mohammed, CEO Markaz Knowledge City and a former ISRO scientist in conjunction with Talenmark.
"We are in talks with United Nations to get the Cultural Centre stamped as a unique structure by UNESCO," announced Habeeb Koya, Director International Markets, Talenmark.
The Cultural Centre is modelled on Knowledge Exchange Centers of yore. It has elements that allow one to leaf through a civilization similar to an Arabic Souk with a Spiritual Enclave and a Research and Development Centre. The circular souk, build in the Arabic marketplace architecture style comprises of a labyrinth of 150 shops assigned for more than 50 categories of trade, thus giving visitors a glimpse into different cultures.
The centre has a bulbous dome comprised of a steel structure, which, upon completion, would be the biggest dome of its kind in India. It finds a modern aesthetic expression among the minarets and arches that can accommodate more than ten thousand people. The 75,000 sq.mt. roof-top garden acts as a spillover space and would be replete with more than 100 fruit trees on completion.
The project will merit a place on the world tourism map for all its salient aesthetic features resembling a Mughal monument and for its proximity to Wayanad, one of India's finest hill stations. The 3000 crore Knowledge City project where the Cultural Monument is coming up will comprise of residential spaces and various institutions.
Talenmark Developers has recently signed MOUs for building similar cultural centres in Bangladesh and Djibouti.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU