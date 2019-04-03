Sensex open at a record high, equities trade firm

Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday tracking positive global cues and foreign investors remaining bullish on Indian markets.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 187 points at 39,244. The NSE too inched towards a new high and was up 34 points at 11,746.

Except for IT and media, all other indices traded in the green led by realty, bank, and auto.

Among the prominent gainers were Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors, and Adani Ports.

However, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Eicher Motors, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and lost.

Meanwhile, most Asian shares rose to 7-month highs as investors seemed happy over signs of progress in trade talks between the and

Reassuring factory activity data from the world's two biggest economies helped improve the sentiment further.

