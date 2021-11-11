Tamil Nadu reports 14 deaths due to heavy rains; waterlogging in Chennai

-
ALSO READ
Heavy rains lash Mumbai; train, bus services hit due to water-logging
Heavy rains lash Mumbai; authorities gear up in view of IMD's alert
Monsoon arrival: Parts of Delhi receive heavy rain today
Monsoon: 113 dead, 100 missing in Maharashtra; IMD issues alerts for MP
Heavy rains lashes Mumbai again; waterlogging disrupts local train services
-
As many as 14 people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, said Kumar Jayanth, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department on Thursday.
"Till now, 14 people have lost their lives in the state due to heavy rains. Due to overnight rainfall, there is waterlogging in parts of Chennai today. 13 subways waterlogged will be cleared, 160 fallen trees removed. In last four days, almost 20 lakh people given food packets in Chennai," said Kumar Jayanth.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chennai said that extremely heavy to heavy rainfall is likely to occur in six districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.
"The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal lies about 140 km southeast of Chennai. The Depression will cross between north Tamil Nadu and south around Chennai by Thursday evening," IMD Chennai's Deputy Director-General S. Balachandran told ANI.
He further said that strong winds will prevail and "extremely heavy to heavy rainfall likely to occur in six districts".
Heavy rains continued to lash Chennai and its nearby areas on Thursday morning, affecting vehicular movement and causing waterlogging in several parts of the city including the areas of Nungambakkam, Sterling road, KMC Hospital road.
The office of Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway, Chennai on Thursday said that the majority of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur had been suspended due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur.
"Dear passengers, due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur, most of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur have been suspended. There are delays on the north side towards Gummidipoondi due to heavy rains between Tiruvottiyur and Korukkupet. Please plan travel accordingly," said DRM, Chennai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU