Heavy rains lash Mumbai; train, bus services hit due to water-logging

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai receives heavy rainfall as monsoon advances over Maharashtra
Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: Ministry of Earth Sciences
Monsoon likely to be delayed by 2 days, may hit Kerala by June 3: IMD
Monsoon arrives in Mumbai; local train services hit after heavy rains
Monsoon season likely to be 'normal' this year, says Skymet report
-
Heavy rains, coupled with thunderstorm and strong winds, lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Saturday, leading to disruption of train and bus services as tracks and roads got waterlogged at several locations, officials said.
A Central Railway spokesperson said the suburban train services between Dadar and Kurla stations on the main line were suspended after the water rose above the track level, while a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) official said that several of its buses had to be diverted due to water-logging at some points.
At 10 am on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a thunderstorm warning for a few districts in Konkan region, including Mumbai, for the next three hours from that time.
"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places," the IMD said in its warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan.
It had earlier issued an orange alert' for Mumbai for Saturday. An orange alert implies that authorities should be prepared to handle any situation arising out of severe weather condition.
The Central Railway official said, "Due to more than 61.21 mm rainfall in the last one hour, coupled with a high tide of 4.34 metres at 1.32 pm and closing of Mithi river floodgates, water level has been rising on track between Kurla and Sion.
The suburban services on the Harbour line also slowed down due to water-logging on tracks near Chunabhatti station as a result of "extremely heavy rain", he said.
Trains have been running at a restricted speed for safety reasons, the official said.
The operations of local trains on other sections of the main line and other routes, including the Thane-Vashi line, are normal, he added.
A Western Railway spokesperson said that the suburban services on their corridors are running without any disruption, but they are closely monitoring the situation.
Water-logging was witnessed at several locations in Bandra east, Hindmata, King's Circle, Kurla Kamani and Wadala.
The BEST spokesperson said the undertaking diverted its buses on at least 17 locations due to water logging on roads.
Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains since Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU