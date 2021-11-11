Maharashtra govt should reduce VAT on petrol and diesel: BJP's Patil

-
ALSO READ
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
-
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Thursday demanded that the state government reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, after the Centre recently cut the excise duty on the fuels.
Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, Patil said they have organised an agitation across Maharashtra to press for the demand, as around 11 states in the country, some of them not even governed by the BJP, have slashed the VAT on fuels to provide relief to the common man.
"If those states can provide the relief, why the MVA government is hesitating to do so? The Centre cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10. As a cascading effect, the prices got reduced by an additional Re 1 in some states. However, it (VAT) is a gold mine of revenue for the Maharashtra government, hence it has refused to slash the rates, he claimed.
To a query on state minister Nawab Malik, who has levelled various allegations against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and others, Patil said, Malik has admitted that he had bought land from 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convicts. I demand that the N N Vohra committee's report be made public. It has some explosive information about the criminalisation of politics and how it later led to the Mumbai bomb blast.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU