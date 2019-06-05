Tamil should be made compulsory in Central Govt offices: Stalin

MK Stalin, on Wednesday demanded for Tamil to be made compulsory in all central government offices in

"Now central government is trying to impose Hindi in the name of triple language system. Tamil should be a governing language. Tamil Language should be compulsory in central government offices," said.

The said this at which was celebrated by various political party leaders in Chennai. Quaid-e-Millath was former of Indian Union (IUML).

said, "Milleth used to say that Constitution should remain as it was formed."

A controversy had earlier broken out in on June 1 over the new Draft Education Policy of the government at the Centre that has recommended a three-language formula with political parties opposing "imposition" of Hindi in the state.

"The BJP government should not even think about the three-language policy in In Tamil Nadu, having a two-language policy, is like honeycomb and BJP is trying to throw a stone at it by inflicting a three-language policy again. BJP should not even think about it in their dreams. Such greedy and wrong thing will cause them disaster," had earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)