Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case: Police files closure report, no evidence found against actor

has filed a B Summary report, giving a clean chit to Patekar, in connection with case.

A 'B Summary' report is filed when the police is unable to find evidence in support of the complaint filed and hence decides to discontinue the investigation.

In September last year, Dutta had alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of ' Please' in 2008 while shooting for a special dance number for the movie, and went on to file an FIR against the 'Welcome' star. However, Patekar refuted all allegations.

Earlier in May, amid buzz that had been given a clean chit by the police as no eyewitness had confirmed the incident that was reported under #MeToo, Tanushree claimed it was a false rumour.

The issued a statement clarifying that the investigation is still going on while accusing Patekar's public relation team of spreading lies.

Later Tanushree's also confirmed that it was a false rumour and alleged that Patekar was 'intimidating and threatening' witnesses.

