Tom Holland's 'fiery' photo shoot

American recently had a close brush with fire during a photoshoot.

According to People, the 'Marvel' while shooting for the cover story for 'Man About Town' magazine had a dangerously close encounter with flames.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, the 23-year-old can be seen sitting on a on the edge of a beach when suddenly the catches fire.

As soon as the actor realises that the fire is about to touch his pants, he jumps off and flees just in the nick of time.

The shoot has a number of impressive pictures featuring the actor including the one in which he is seen sitting on a that has been set on fire with a picturesque beach in the backdrop.

The actor is set to surprise his fans as he reprises his role as the spidey-sensing hero in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' this summer, which will be the first 'Marvel' film since the 'Avengers: Infinity War' got over and shook everyone with the death of

In his interview with the magazine, as cited by People, the opened up about his journey and experience of working alongside Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr.

"[He's] just such a breath of fresh air, and for me to get the chance to work with him in such a professional capacity - it's so refreshing."

also expressed how he felt playing Spider Man as the film was his dream project.

"I've been playing Spider Man in my bedroom since I was a kid," he said. "I grew up watching films and I watched all the cartoons. I was kind of obsessed with him. When I walked on set for my first day it was my first day on the MCU but it was my thousandth time playing Spider Man so I felt like I had it in the bag."

Speaking about the increasing popularity of superhero films, the actor said, "There seem to be horrible things all over the world, and these films are a really nice way to forget about the world in which we're living, enter into this magical world, enjoy a bit of freedom and watch these people who we admire and who we look up to do good and ultimately save the day," he explained.

