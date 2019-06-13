Randeep Hooda volunteers for drought relief programme in Maharashtra

Randeep who has always managed to stay away from the limelight and travel extra miles to help the needy, recently joined a team of volunteers to help people who are struggling with drought in a village near in

The 'Highway' along with UK-based international humanitarian relief organization visited the drought-hit village in Vele to provide them with drinking water.

The 42-year-old posted a small video clip on where he can be seen talking about the drought- village and urging the government to strongly step forward and look out for some permanent solutions to the problems.

"There is a major shortage of water all over the country.. in near village Vele with India volunteers trying to do our bit Every Drop Counts be as prudent as you can," he captioned the video.

In the video, viewers can watch a long queue of villagers standing with their huge containers and how the volunteers are filling those vessels with fresh drinking water.

This was not the first time that the has stretched his arms towards helping people in need. He has been part of many missions including the cleaning of and serving to flood victims in last year.

Maharastra currently is facing severe drought conditions with just 7 per cent of water left for consumption and has affected the lives of the people residing in the state. Apart from the state, several other parts of the country like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and are also witnessing similar kind of problems.

On the work front, Randeep recently wrapped up the shooting of upcoming film. The two were last spotted five years back in '

