Tata Power, Indraprastha Gas to offer integrated services

and Limited (IGL) signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to set up integrated customer services and optimise value for customers.

The pact will also cover common safeguard activities of underground assets (pipes and cables) including the right of way for activities like maintenance and laying of pipes and cables, routine patrolling of under and above ground assets.

Both the entities will also explore possibilities of cooperation in generation, network and integrated for water, and gas.

Praveer Sinha, of Tata Power, said: "It is a significant move towards offering integrated services to consumers. We will pave the way for smarter adoption of and services to support India's giant strides towards environment friendly and sustainable future."

IGL Managing said: "This MoU can be a big step forward in moving towards the concept of 'one city one bill' on the lines of many developed nations and will open doors for IGL's diversification into solar power."

is the country's largest integrated power utility and IGL is the largest compressed company.

