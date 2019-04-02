Tata Power, Indraprastha Gas to offer integrated services

-
Tata Power and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to set up integrated customer services and optimise value for customers.
The pact will also cover common safeguard activities of underground assets (pipes and cables) including the right of way for activities like maintenance and laying of pipes and cables, routine patrolling of under and above ground assets.
Both the entities will also explore possibilities of cooperation in electricity generation, optical fibre network and integrated utility services for water, electricity and gas.
Praveer Sinha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Power, said: "It is a significant move towards offering integrated services to consumers. We will pave the way for smarter adoption of cleaner and greener technologies and services to support India's giant strides towards environment friendly and sustainable future."
IGL Managing Director E S Ranganathan said: "This MoU can be a big step forward in moving towards the concept of 'one city one bill' on the lines of many developed nations and will open doors for IGL's diversification into solar power."
Tata Power is the country's largest integrated power utility and IGL is the largest compressed natural gas distribution company.
