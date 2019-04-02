HCL completes acquisition of Strong-Bridge Envision

IT said on Tuesday that its of US-based Strong- has been completed.

HCL had recently agreed to acquire the Seattle-based company to enhance its digital transformation consulting capabilities. According to reports, the deal was worth 45 million dollars.

"We would like to inform you that the aforesaid has been completed with effect from April 1, 2019," HCL informed stock exchanges in regulatory filings.

Strong- is now part of its global digital and analytics called HCL Mode 2 services.

HCL has struck almost a dozen acquisitions in and overseas since 2015. It sealed the biggest by an Indian IT company in December last year by acquiring from for 1.8 billion dollars.

The company made three other acquisitions in 2018.

It agreed to acquire Germany's Group for 35 million dollars, life sciences and consumer services provider from US drugmaker Merck & Co for 60 million dollars and US-based Corporation for 330 million dollars.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)