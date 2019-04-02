HCL completes acquisition of Strong-Bridge Envision

IT major HCL Technologies said on Tuesday that its acquisition of US-based Strong-Bridge Envision has been completed.
HCL had recently agreed to acquire the Seattle-based company to enhance its digital transformation consulting capabilities. According to reports, the deal was worth 45 million dollars.
"We would like to inform you that the aforesaid acquisition has been completed with effect from April 1, 2019," HCL informed stock exchanges in regulatory filings.
Strong-Bridge Envision is now part of its global digital and analytics business called HCL Mode 2 services.
HCL has struck almost a dozen acquisitions in India and overseas since 2015. It sealed the biggest acquisition by an Indian IT company in December last year by acquiring select software businesses from IBM Corp for 1.8 billion dollars.
The company made three other acquisitions in 2018.
It agreed to acquire Germany's H & D International Group for 35 million dollars, life sciences and consumer services provider C3i Solutions from US drugmaker Merck & Co for 60 million dollars and US-based Actian Corporation for 330 million dollars.
