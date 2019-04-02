Equities in positive zone amid volatile trading

Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday following positive global cues but volatile trading was witnessed across various sectors.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 39 points at 38,910 while the NSE was up 4 points at 11,673.

Sectoral indices were mixed with auto stocks in the green. Metal and mineral scrips slipped into the negative territory in early hours.

Among early gainers were which was up 4.5 per cent and which showed gains of 2.3 per cent. Power Grid, and Housing Finance also gained with small margins.

Those which lost included Adani Ports, Tata Steel, and

A day earlier, the Sensex had breached 39,000 mark briefly during the day before settling at 38,871 when the closing bell rang.

Meanwhile, most Asian stocks were in the positive zone with sentiment high after positive Chinese factory output data.

Investors were also hopeful of the on-going US- trade talks.

