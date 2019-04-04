TDP accuses YSRCP of indulging in violence, lodges plaint with CEO

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for allegedly indulging in violent activities.
TDP MP K Raveendra Kumar alleged that YSRCP is indulging in violent activities to disturb the peaceful atmosphere during the elections.
Kumar alleged that Income Tax raids on TDP leaders in Andhra Pradesh were orchestrated by the YSRCP and the BJP. The Central government is misusing the I-T Department against the TDP, he said.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will go to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU