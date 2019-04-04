Cong workers create ruckus in party office over denial of ticket to former MP Nikhil Kumar

workers created ruckus at the party office here on Thursday in protest against the denial of ticket to former party Kumar from parliamentary constituency.

The workers also shouted slogan--' Kumar Zinadabad.' Kumar was also present in the office when the ruckus took place.

The grand alliance has fielded Upendra Prasad of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) as its candidate from

Kumar had successfully contested from the seat in 2004 when the fought in alliance with the and the However, he lost the seat in 2009.

Kumar, a former Commissioner, unsuccessfully contested from in 2014 against BJP's Sushil Kumar Singh. He had resigned from the post of of Kerela to contest the election.

The Lok Sabha elections for 40 seats in are scheduled to be conducted in all seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)