Cong workers create ruckus in party office over denial of ticket to former MP Nikhil Kumar

RBI's repo rate cut largely in consonance with market expectations: SBI Chairman
ANI 

Congress workers created ruckus at the party office here on Thursday in protest against the denial of ticket to former party MP Nikhil Kumar from Aurangabad parliamentary constituency.

The workers also shouted slogan--'Nikhil Kumar Zinadabad.' Kumar was also present in the office when the ruckus took place.

The grand alliance has fielded Upendra Prasad of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) as its candidate from Aurangabad.

Kumar had successfully contested from the seat in 2004 when the Congress fought in alliance with the RJD and the LJP. However, he lost the seat in 2009.

Kumar, a former Delhi Police Commissioner, unsuccessfully contested from Aurangabad in 2014 against BJP's Sushil Kumar Singh. He had resigned from the post of Governor of Kerela to contest the election.

The Lok Sabha elections for 40 seats in Bihar are scheduled to be conducted in all seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.

Thu, April 04 2019. 22:23 IST

