2,000 voters to boycott LS polls in Jamui due to poor condition of road

With seven days left for the first phase of polling to begin in the country, about 2,000 voters of Dabil village in parliamentary constituency have threatened to boycott the polls over unavailability of a proper road in the village.

One of the residents said, "Not a single person will cast his vote in the elections as there is no proper road in the village. Many leaders came and promised to build the roads in the village but in vain. During monsoon, there are a lot of problems, which we face."

Another resident added: "Thousands of people are currently living in the village but no one will cast a single vote until proper roads are built in the village. All of us have pledged that "Jab Tak Road Nahi, Tabtak Vote Nahi (No vote till there is no road). We will not vote in any elections, be it parliamentary or assembly elections until the roads are constructed."

Another resident, also said that children and women face many problems due to the bad condition of the road.

"Women and children have to go through a lot of difficulties because there is no proper road. Pregnant women suffer the most," said.

is the sitting from Jamuai.

