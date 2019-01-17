JUST IN
Team 'Manikarnika' to hold special screening for President Kovind

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Manikarnika

Apart from the entire team, the 'Queen' of Bollywood will also be present for the special screening of the much-anticipated period drama.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, "Shri Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, will watch a special screening of #Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in New Delhi tomorrow [18 Jan]... Kangana Ranaut and the team will be present... Screening organised by Zee Entertainment... #Manikarnika releases on 25 Jan 2019."

The film is slated to hit the big screens on January 25. 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' will clash with Nawzuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray' and Emraan Hashmi's 'Why Cheat India'.

