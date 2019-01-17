Team 'Manikarnika' to hold special screening for President Kovind

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Manikarnika
Apart from the entire team, the 'Queen' of Bollywood will also be present for the special screening of the much-anticipated period drama.
Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, "Shri Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, will watch a special screening of #Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in New Delhi tomorrow [18 Jan]... Kangana Ranaut and the team will be present... Screening organised by Zee Entertainment... #Manikarnika releases on 25 Jan 2019."
The film is slated to hit the big screens on January 25. 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' will clash with Nawzuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray' and Emraan Hashmi's 'Why Cheat India'.
