First teaser for Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters' sequel released

has released the first look for their sequel to the 1984 classic 'Ghostbusters', showing a glimpse of the memorable station wagon Ecto-1.

The studio announced that they are officially moving forward with a 'Ghostbusters' installment on Tuesday, reported Variety.

The short clip is set on a cloudy night where the Ecto-1 with the iconic logo sits in a rundown shed. It ends with promise that the movie will be in theaters in the summer of 2020.

It was earlier reported that has enlisted as for the new

Reitman is the son of original

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker co-wrote the script with Kenan is the of the animated The is set to go into production this summer and is expected to release in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)