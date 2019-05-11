Tech-savvy people more likely to accept digital healthcare services

Researchers at have claimed that people who have high confidence in machines and in their own technological capabilities are more likely to use and accept services.

The study was presented at the ACM Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems in Glasgow,

"There is increasing use of automated systems in the medical field, where intake is now often conducted through a kiosk instead of by a receptionist," said S Shyam Sundar, one of the researchers,

According to Sundar, the industry can benefit from increased reliance on automated systems.

"Doctors are limited by their human bandwidth, by their experience, knowledge and even state of mind from minute to minute," he said.

"In contrast, machines can be programmed to 'think' of all the possible conditions that a patient's symptoms could point to, and they never get tired. Some level of automation is clearly needed," he added.

The researchers recruited participants from the online workforce, Mechanical Turk, to gain a better understanding of user psychology behind the acceptance of automation in clinics.

First, the team gauged the participants' preconceived beliefs about and attitudes toward machines - what is called a "machine heuristic".

"A machine heuristic involves stereotypes people have about machines, including their beliefs in machines' infallibility, objectivity, and efficiency," said Sundar.

The team measured participants' adherence to the machine heuristic by asking them to indicate their level of agreement with statements. The researchers also asked participants a variety of questions to rate their "power usage," or level of expertise and comfort in using machines.

Next, they exposed participants to various combinations of the provider, such as receptionist, nurse, and doctor; and agent types, such as human, avatar, and machine. They initiated with the various types of avatars to test the participants' acceptance of those and their intentions to use those providers in the future.

"We found that the higher people's beliefs were in the machine heuristic, the more positive their attitude was toward the agent and the greater their intention was to use the service in the future," said Sundar.

"We also found that power usage predicted acceptance of providers. A power user (a person with advanced computer skills) is more likely to accept a robot doctor, for example, than a non-power user," he added.

The team also noticed a double dose effect of machine heuristic and power usage.

"We found that if you are high on machine heuristic and you are high on power usage, you have the most positive attitude toward automated This combination seems to make people more accepting of these technologies," said Sundar.

This effect was similar across all experimental conditions. In other words, people who had high adherence to the machine heuristic and were also power users had almost equally positive attitudes toward all forms of the provider, regardless of whether they were human-like, an avatar or a robot.

"Our results suggest that the key to implementing automation in may be to design the interface so that it appeals to expert users who have a high belief in machine abilities," said Sundar.

"Designers can direct resources toward improving features such as chat functionality instead of anthropomorphising In addition, increasing the number of power users and the general belief that machines are trustworthy may increase the adoption of automated services," added Sundar.

