Google Pixel 3a lineup is budget and repairable, finds iFixit

Google's budget-but-flagship Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL launched earlier this week and the smartphones already found their way into the hands of iFixit folks who reveal that the updated and affordable models are repairable.

Unlike the Pixel 3 lineup, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL score a decent 6/10 on the iFixit repair scale. Most of the components are modular, including the USB-C port. The only sticky point is the display which is poorly supported.

The Pixel 3a that starts at USD 399 packs a plastic design, old-school 3.5mm headphone jack, but does not support wireless charging. However, the easy repairability is likely to strike a chord with the budget audience who are often looking at upgraded hardware minus the luxury tag.

