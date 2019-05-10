Twitter received fewer account data requests by the US government

In its 14th report, revealed how the number of global information requests dropped in the period between July-December 2018.

In its official blog, highlighted that the US submitted 6 per cent fewer information requests than the last reporting period. The States comprises of only 30 per cent of the global government information requests and submitted the second highest volume of requests, while made 6 per cent of the volume of the global requests.

In terms of content removal, removed a total of 166,513 accounts, a 19 per cent decrease, related to the promotion of terrorism. It also suspended a total of 456,989 unique accounts for violations related to child sexual exploitation, down by 6 per cent from previous period.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)