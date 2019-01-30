Bajaj Auto profit jumps 16% to Rs 1,102 crore

on Wednesday reported profit after tax of Rs 1,102 crore during October to December 2018, up 16 per cent from Rs 952 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The sales volume rose to 12.5 lakh from 10 lakh in Q3 of FY18, marking a growth of 26 per cent.

The net turnover moved up 19 per cent to Rs 7,879 crore in Q3 FY19 from Rs 6,596 crore in Q3 FY18, the company said in filings to the stock exchanges.

Mr Rajiv Bajaj, of Bajaj Auto, said: "Our international performance is validation of our strategy of focus and differentiation. Our unwavering commitment towards building the best motorcycles in the world through design, technology, quality and customer satisfaction have made us a truly global brand."

Bajaj brand is not only The World's Favourite Indian, but also perhaps the most illustrious for Make in initiative of the Indian government, he said.

