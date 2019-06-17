Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao meet their spiritual guru in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Monday, attended the program of "Sanyas Deeksha Sweekaran" of Kiran Kumar Sarma.
Rao, his son K Taraka Ramarao and Reddy attended the closing ceremony of the program along with a number of MLAs of Andhra pradesh.
Swaropanandendra Saraswati has been popular in political circles. He is the spiritual guru for Rao and Reddy. Both the leaders visited the Visakhapatnam ashram after their victories.
Kiran Kumar Sarma is the "Uttaradhikari" (successor) of "Sarada Peetham" of Swami Swaropanandendra Saraswati. The Peetham is located at Pendurti town near Visakhapatnam.
