Telangana: Fake police officer held, police seizes forged IDs, uniform

A man was held for posing as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Intelligence and cheating people, the police said on Sunday.
"Today, on credible information the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone Team apprehended MV Ravichandra who posing himself as ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police), Intelligence and cheated the innocent people in the area," said Radhakishan Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Task Force, Hyderabad.
"In 2013, Ravichandra started working as a data entry operator in Hyderabad. He claims that he is passionate about the police department. He told all his friends and neighbours that he has been selected as Deputy Superintendent of Police in 2012 and working in the Intelligence department," he added.
Ravichandra was also arrested in 2015 for beating a person but was released later.
According to police, Ravichandra has also procured one police Identity Card by his name and other incriminating materials pertaining to the police department.
"Today, the accused Ravichandra was present at Rekha Residency in Secunderabad when the Task Force team apprehended him and seized all fake documents," Rao said.
At the time of Ravichandra's arrest, the police found one police name board, a medical certificate and fitness certificate of Gandhi Hospital on the name of MV Ravichandra, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Intelligence.
The police have seized all the material recovered from the accused and sent it for further investigation.
