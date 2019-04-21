Telangana: Fake police officer held, police seizes forged IDs, uniform

A man was held for posing as an of Police (ACP) Intelligence and cheating people, the police said on Sunday.

"Today, on credible information the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone Team apprehended MV who posing himself as ACP ( of Police), Intelligence and cheated the innocent people in the area," said Radhakishan Rao, of Police (DCP), Task Force,

"In 2013, started working as a in He claims that he is passionate about the police department. He told all his friends and neighbours that he has been selected as of Police in 2012 and working in the Intelligence department," he added.

was also arrested in 2015 for beating a person but was released later.

According to police, Ravichandra has also procured one police by his name and other incriminating materials pertaining to the police department.

"Today, the accused Ravichandra was present at Rekha Residency in Secunderabad when the team apprehended him and seized all fake documents," Rao said.

At the time of Ravichandra's arrest, the police found one police name board, a medical certificate and fitness certificate of on the name of MV Ravichandra, of Police (ACP), Intelligence.

The police have seized all the material recovered from the accused and sent it for further investigation.

